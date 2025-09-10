Zoox Robotaxi: What Is Amazon's Latest Public Mobility Offering In Las Vegas?

Amazon-owned Zoox manufactures completely autonomous vehicles that come under the ambit of 'robotaxi'. On Wednesday, Zoox started offering the public free rides around the Las Vegas area.

Zoox, unlike its rival robotaxis from Waymo and Tesla, has a distinct feel to it — with zero manual controls like steering wheels, it looks like a toaster on wheels and travellers have to sit facing each other.

Robotaxis by Zoox are designed to run on their own with only little human assistance available when the vehicle requests for it.

The company is currently awaiting state mandate to make rides chargeable and introduce fares in order for it to enter competition with Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla.

Waymo offers paid robotaxi services in many US cities, while Tesla offers the same in the Austin Texas strip, though in limited numbers.

Zoox Chief Executive, Aicha Evans told Reuters, "This is a very differentiating experience that you want people to sort of get to understand and know the robotaxi, get used to it, and give us feedback too." She added that this would not only be good for Zoox but also for the community and good for the riders.

According to Zoox executives, the company will "very soon" expand its service to San Francisco, where it has been testing for months and is now creating a waitlist for riders. The executives added that they are also eyeing further expansion for later in the year and into next year in Miami, Austin, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Currently, Zoox's fleet of 50 purpose-built vehicles is concentrated in and around Las Vegas.