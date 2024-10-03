Zoom Phone Launched In India; Service To Begin With Maharashtra

Zoom, the video conferencing and cloud collaboration solutions provider, has launched its cloud-based service, Zoom Phone, in India. Zoom Phone integrates with the current Zoom platform, providing a unified business communication solution that can handle both incoming and outgoing calls over the public switched telephone network.

The service will begin in Pune, which is part of the Maharashtra telecom circle. It will soon extend to cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, according to Zoom, with the objective of assisting both local and multinational businesses.

The service will include India-based phone numbers and cloud-based private branch exchange features. These features include intelligent call routing, auto attendants, interactive voice response, shared line appearance, call queuing, call analytics, AI tools like voicemail management and post-call summaries, recordings and transcriptions, and a desktop/mobile app experience optimised for business users and integrations with CRM applications, according to Zoom.

After obtaining the Unified License with Access—All/PAN India and Long Distance licenses in April 2023 by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, Zoom India laid out the necessary local infrastructure in accordance with telecom regulations.

According to the company, Zoom Phone will support MNCs and businesses in India with consolidation efforts, as these organisations can now have a single communication platform for their global workforce.

Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories, which is bundled together with its unified communications-as-a-service platform.

As organisations demand more integrated communication platforms, Zoom aims to bring a unified communications experience for businesses by providing a scalable solution, particularly in light of India's expanding hybrid work environment.

“Feeling the pinch to produce more with less, Indian multinationals are increasingly turning to collaboration platforms including video communications to streamline workflows and engage employees, partners, as well as their customers. The launch of Zoom Phone will offer a competitive edge to the collaboration solution vendor in targeting the Indian enterprise customers,” said Nikhil Batra, research director, telecom at IDC.