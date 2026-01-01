Zoho Plans Payments Integration For Arattai, Says Sridhar Vembu
Sridhar Vembu said Zoho is working on integrating a payment system into its messaging app Arattai, responding to a user suggestion on X about building payments directly into the platform.
Vembu wrote, “We are working on it. We will integrate it with Arattai!” after a user urged Zoho to develop a full-fledged payment system that works seamlessly within the messaging app, adding that no company in India had managed this effectively so far.
The comment signals Zoho’s intent to expand Arattai beyond messaging features and explore payments integration, an area dominated by platforms linked to the Unified Payments Interface.
Vembu’s response, however, did not include a timeline or details on how the payment feature would work or whether it would support existing payment networks in India.
Arattai is a homegrown messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation and is being promoted as an Indian alternative in the messaging space. Zoho launched the app in January 2021 after WhatsApp announced changes to its privacy policy, which triggered concerns among users over data use.
The app’s name comes from the Tamil word for casual conversation. Arattai offers text and voice messaging, voice and video calls, and photo, video and document sharing. It also supports stories, groups and channels, along with multi-device access across smartphones, tablets and desktops on up to five devices at a time.
Zoho Corporation, founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, is headquartered in Chennai and develops more than 55 business applications across areas such as email, customer management, human resources, accounting and project management. The company serves more than 130 million users across 150 countries, with clients that include Amazon, Netflix, Deloitte, Toyota, Sony, Puma and L’Oreal.