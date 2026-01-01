Zoho Plans Payments Integration For Arattai, Says Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu said Zoho is working on integrating a payment system into its messaging app Arattai, responding to a user suggestion on X about building payments directly into the platform.

Vembu wrote, “We are working on it. We will integrate it with Arattai!” after a user urged Zoho to develop a full-fledged payment system that works seamlessly within the messaging app, adding that no company in India had managed this effectively so far.