Zoho Chief Sridhar Vembu Announces End-To-End Encryption For Arattai, Roll Out Expected Soon

Zoho’s popular messaging app Arattai, which has been gaining notable traction on app stores in recent months, is set to undergo a major security upgrade. Zoho Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has announced that the company’s homegrown messaging platform will soon roll out mandatory system-wide end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

In a post X on Saturday, Vembu said, “Status on Arattai: we decided to go with option 2, which is mandatory system-wide end-to-end encryption (starting with one-on-one messages and groups will follow later).”

According to the founder, the rollout will begin with one-on-one chats, with group conversations to follow shortly after. This upgrade in Arattai mirrors WhatsApp, which also provides end-to-end encryption by default for all personal and group chats. This ensures that messages remain private and secure across devices.

In his post, Vembu explained that the Arattai engineering team had to redesign portions of the app to support the new encryption model. Earlier this month, Vembu had sought user feedback on the implementation of the upcoming privacy feature. He had asked users to choose one from two options for end-to-end encryption: default or optional.