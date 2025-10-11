Zero Plus Nothing! Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath Backs Nothing With $21 Million Bet

According to Counterpoint Research, Nothing clocked a 156% YOY growth in India, becoming the only smartphone brand to hold this title for six consecutive quarters, far outpacing its rivals.

In the last four years, Nothing has shipped millions of devices, beginning 2025 crossing over USD 1 billion in total sales.

Pei told PTI that Kamath joining Nothing signals a strong confidence in the brand's future.

"Nikhil joining us is a strong signal of confidence in what we're building with Nothing and CMF. He represents a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs who think long-term, move fast, and aim to create global impact - it's very exciting to have him on board. India has been central to Nothing's journey from day one," he said.

The company has formed a joint venture with Optiemus for manufacturing CMF brand devices of Nothing.

"Our recent USD 100 million manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, along with our ambition to build CMF into India's first truly global smartphone brand, we've got big plans ahead. Having Nikhil as part of this journey will only accelerate that momentum," Pei said.

(With PTI inputs)