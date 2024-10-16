ZEPIC Introduces Zenie AI Engine, Team Inbox For Managing Customer Conversations

ZEPIC Technologies India Pvt., a customer engagement platform, has launched two product to improve business engagement with customers and optimise marketing efforts. These include Zenie, an artificial intelligence engine, and Team Inbox, a unified conversation interface for managing customer conversations.

An intelligent assistant for marketers, operations teams and customer service agents, Zenie uses large language models and natural language processing to assist users. Unlike AI co-pilots and agents that work on named and siloed use cases, Zenie is ubiquitous across the ZEPIC platform, assisting functions ranging from user onboarding and data unification to campaign execution and analytics, the company said.

Zenie helps teams design and deploy campaigns, offering information for segments and customer summaries, while having multiple guardrails and filters for security, according to ZEPIC. It also allows to users to integrate their own large language models.

“Zenie helps from every nook and cranny of our platform, from organising and unifying data to creating and running hyper-personalised campaigns,” said Naveen Venkatesan, co-chief executive officer and product head at ZEPIC.

Team Inbox is a feature that allows businesses to manage and respond to customer inquiries from multiple channels in a consolidated interface. This release has Team Inbox supporting WhatsApp replies to promotional messages and other WhatsApp messages including transactional notifications.