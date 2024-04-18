Zepic Closes $2.1 Million In Pre-Seed Funding, Launches Unified Customer Experience Platform

Chennai-based customer experience software company Zepic has launched its unified customer experience platform that enables businesses to hyper-personalise customer engagement. The launch follows the closing of its $2.1 million pre-seed investment round in which Neon Fund invested $500,000 along with angel investors working at Apple, Chargebee, Freshworks, Microsoft and ZOHO, the company said.

"Our core mission is to empower businesses to personalise communications. To personalise, and in real-time, businesses need to respect and make easily available business and customer data," said Sreelesh Pillai, co-founder and business head of Zepic.

According to Zepic, the platform will allow customer-facing teams to launch and automate customer journeys and campaigns through a drag and drop interface, accelerating time-to-market. No-code data ingestion and modelling will help extract, transform and load business data alongside customer data, enabling teams to use information for contextual, effective personalisation.

The inbuilt customer data platform helps centralise customer records for teams, ensuring consistency and accuracy in engagement efforts. It also facilitates real-time communication across preferred channels, and provides personalisation depth and execution speed to businesses wanting to leverage WhatsApp as a customer engagement channel, the company said.

“Zepic is fundamentally designed and built on customer records, serving as the source of truth for all teams within the business," said Naveen Venkatesan, Zepic co-founder and product head. "With all browsers blocking third-party cookies, Zepic helps businesses prioritise first-party data collection through its intelligent visitor tracking, identity resolution and progressive customer profile enrichment.”