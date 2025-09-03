YouTube Warns Users Against Sharing Premium Family Accounts Outside Same Household: Reports

YouTube is set to tighten restrictions on its Premium Family plan, having reportedly sent notices to users who share subscriptions with those in their homes that they will lose access to ad-free videos and other benefits.

Some subscribers have confirmed that they have been issued with warning notifications by the platform, informing them that their Premium privileges will be revoked unless they succeed through location-based verification, according to an Android Police report. The action is similar to the stance adopted by other leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, which has already implemented security measures to verify that only household members share an account.

According to YouTube policy, since 2023, all Premium Family members must live with the account holder in the same household. To date, though, the policy has been enforced infrequently, and users have been able to add up to five individuals, whether they live in their hometown or across the country. That leniency is coming to an end.