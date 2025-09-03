YouTube Warns Users Against Sharing Premium Family Accounts Outside Same Household: Reports
YouTube is set to tighten restrictions on its Premium Family plan, having reportedly sent notices to users who share subscriptions with those in their homes that they will lose access to ad-free videos and other benefits.
Some subscribers have confirmed that they have been issued with warning notifications by the platform, informing them that their Premium privileges will be revoked unless they succeed through location-based verification, according to an Android Police report. The action is similar to the stance adopted by other leading streaming platforms, including Netflix, which has already implemented security measures to verify that only household members share an account.
According to YouTube policy, since 2023, all Premium Family members must live with the account holder in the same household. To date, though, the policy has been enforced infrequently, and users have been able to add up to five individuals, whether they live in their hometown or across the country. That leniency is coming to an end.
According to Android Police, through emails, YouTube has begun notifying users who are linked to family plans outside their household. One such email, cited by the tech publisher, read, “Your YouTube Premium family membership requires all members to be in the same household as the family manager. It appears you may not be in the same household as your family manager, and your membership will be paused in 14 days. Once your access is paused, you will remain in your family group and be able to watch YouTube with ads, but will no longer have YouTube Premium benefits.”
The changes will not remove users from their family groups, but their Premium privileges, such as ad-free videos, background play, downloads and YouTube Music Premium, will be stripped away. YouTube conducts an “electronic check-in” every 30 days to verify that all family members share the same address, a process that until now has not been rigorously applied.
On its support page, the company states that Premium Family memberships allow up to five people to be added, provided they live at the same address. The rules further restrict account managers from altering family groups only once every 12 months.
For now, YouTube’s enforcement does not appear to be widespread, but the change signals a tougher approach that could impact many households where accounts are shared with multiple users.