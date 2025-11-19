Business NewsTechnologyYouTube Unveils New AI Tools, Alliances To Spur Knowledge, Creative Economy
ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube Unveils New AI Tools, Alliances To Spur Knowledge, Creative Economy

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said the platform's impact isn't just about views, it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth.

19 Nov 2025, 08:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
YouTube
Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said the platform's impact isn't just about views, it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth (Photo Source: Representative/Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

YouTube has released a suite of new AI-powered tools, alongside partnerships, and safety features, as the video streaming platform underlined its commitment to fostering India’s creative economy and enhancing digital well-being.

At the annual YouTube Impact Summit earlier this week, it also highlighted a report from Oxford Economics which revealed that YouTube’s creative ecosystem contributed over Rs 16,000 crore to India's GDP last year and supported more than 930,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

YouTube announced partnerships with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), alongside new AI-powered tools designed to unlock creativity and connect Indians to credible information, according to a release.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said the platform's impact isn't just about views, it’s about livelihoods and shared economic growth.

'We see this when 63 per cent of our monetising creators agree YouTube is their primary source of revenue. Our role is to provide the infrastructure for that success. That is why, we’re forging strategic partnerships that build skills and launching new AI tools that empower the next wave of entrepreneurs...,' the release said.

ALSO READ

Disney And YouTube TV Reach Agreement To Restore Channels
Opinion
Disney And YouTube TV Reach Agreement To Restore Channels
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT