YouTube TV To Launch Over 10 Genre-Based Subscription Plans In 2026: Check Details
YouTube TV is preparing to introduce more than 10 genre-specific subscription plans starting early 2026.
YouTube has announced a major overhaul of its television service, with plans to introduce a wide range of genre-specific subscription packages early next year. The update, shared in an official blog post on Dec. 10, aims to give viewers far greater control over what they choose to watch and what they opt to pay for.
“Early next year, we’ll launch YouTube TV Plans, bringing more choice and flexibility to our subscribers with over 10 genre-specific packages,” the company wrote.
These new YouTube TV Plans will allow subscribers to build their viewing experience around categories such as sports, news, family content and entertainment, marking a clear shift from traditional all-in-one subscription plans.
Sports Plan Set To Grab Spotlight
The blog post highlights a new YouTube TV Sports Plan, designed to give fans access to major sports broadcasters and select sports networks.
“One package that we know our customers will be excited for is the YouTube TV Sports Plan. The Sports Plan will offer fans access to all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN Unlimited. Subscribers can include add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone and keep all fan-favourite features, including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays and fantasy view,” the post said.
More Choice For Subscribers
YouTube noted that the intention behind the redesign is to simplify television viewing and allow users to shape their subscriptions more easily. Whether someone sticks with the main YouTube TV package of over 100 channels, chooses a sports-focused plan, combines sports and news, or selects a family or entertainment bundle, the new structure is designed to make switching between plans seamless.
More Details Expected In 2026
While YouTube confirmed that the new packages will arrive in early 2026, it has not yet disclosed what the full list of plans will include. It also did not reveal pricing for any of the packages. “We have a lot in store for YouTube TV members next year and can’t wait to share more soon,” the blog post added.
In the meantime, YouTube has introduced its annual Recap experience, offering viewers a personalised summary of the videos, creators and themes that shaped their 2025 viewing.
Presented through up to 12 cards, the Recap highlights top channels, recurring interests, viewing patterns and even assigns a personality type based on the content users watched most this year.