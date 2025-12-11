YouTube TV To Launch Over 10 Genre-Based Subscription Plans In 2026: Check Details

YouTube has announced a major overhaul of its television service, with plans to introduce a wide range of genre-specific subscription packages early next year. The update, shared in an official blog post on Dec. 10, aims to give viewers far greater control over what they choose to watch and what they opt to pay for.

“Early next year, we’ll launch YouTube TV Plans, bringing more choice and flexibility to our subscribers with over 10 genre-specific packages,” the company wrote.

These new YouTube TV Plans will allow subscribers to build their viewing experience around categories such as sports, news, family content and entertainment, marking a clear shift from traditional all-in-one subscription plans.