YouTube Rolls Out Annual Recap: What Is It And How To Watch Your Top Content Of 2025

Recap is a personalised year-in-review, reflecting each user’s viewing patterns in 2025. It compiles key moments from their watch history and presents them through a set of up to 12 cards. These highlight top channels, recurring interests, viewing trends and even a personality type based on the kinds of videos each person engaged with most.

Music fans will also receive a dedicated section featuring their most-played artists, tracks and genres. Those using the YouTube Music app will find deeper insights, including their preferred podcasts and a breakdown of their international listening habits.

YouTube wrote on the blog post that the feature was refined through extensive testing. After nine rounds of user feedback and more than 50 concept trials, the platform landed on a design that reflects how people actually navigate and relate to content. During that process, the team identified recurring viewer personas, "from the Adventurer or Skill Builder, to the Creative Spirit, and so many more."

The most common identities turned out to be "the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas."