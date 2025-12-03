YouTube Rolls Out Annual Recap: What Is It And How To Watch Your Top Content Of 2025
YouTube’s annual Recap offers users a personalised look at their viewing habits, interests and standout moments from 2025.
Offering global audiences a new, personalised lens on the year, YouTube is rolling out an annual 'Recap' experience that highlights videos, creators and topics that defined each viewer’s 2025. The feature, which went live on Dec. 2 for users in North America, will be launched worldwide this week.
In a blog post announcing the feature, YouTube wrote, “Your Recap can be found right on the homepage, or under the ‘You’ tab, accessible on mobile devices and desktop.”
What Is YouTube Recap?
Recap is a personalised year-in-review, reflecting each user’s viewing patterns in 2025. It compiles key moments from their watch history and presents them through a set of up to 12 cards. These highlight top channels, recurring interests, viewing trends and even a personality type based on the kinds of videos each person engaged with most.
Music fans will also receive a dedicated section featuring their most-played artists, tracks and genres. Those using the YouTube Music app will find deeper insights, including their preferred podcasts and a breakdown of their international listening habits.
YouTube wrote on the blog post that the feature was refined through extensive testing. After nine rounds of user feedback and more than 50 concept trials, the platform landed on a design that reflects how people actually navigate and relate to content. During that process, the team identified recurring viewer personas, "from the Adventurer or Skill Builder, to the Creative Spirit, and so many more."
The most common identities turned out to be "the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas."
How To Access YouTube Recap?
Ensuring the feature is easy to locate, the company said on X: "Take a look at your year on YouTube! Introducing YouTube Recap – a fun, shareable summary of the moments, interests, and creators that made your 2025. You can find your unique Recap by going to the 'You' tab or clicking here: http://youtube.com/recap."
Those interested in their music-focused interests can view the YouTube Music app, where the Music Recap section sits prominently for easy exploration.
YouTube’s latest feature aims to offer viewers a simple yet engaging way to rediscover the content that shaped their year.