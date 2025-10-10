YouTube Launches Pilot Initiative Allowing Select Banned Creators To Start New Channels — Details Here
The social media platform noted that this rollout will be slow and limited at first as YouTube will evaluate how the pilot initiative goes.
YouTube announced on Thursday that it is launching a pilot programme to give some previously terminated creators a chance to return to the platform. Under this initiative, select creators can request YouTube to start a new channel.
"Starting today, some previously terminated creators will have the opportunity to request a new YouTube channel. Not every eligible creator will have the option to request a new channel right away – we’re rolling this out slowly as we carefully review requests and learn from the pilot," YouTube announced on X on Thursday.
The social media platform noted that this rollout will be slow and limited at first as YouTube will evaluate how the pilot initiative goes.
Today is the day we're launching our pilot program to give some previously terminated creators a chance to rejoin YouTube.— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 9, 2025
We know there's a lot of interest and questions â key points below:
* Whatâs happening? Starting today, some previously terminated creators will have theâ¦
With a new channel, approved creators can rebuild their audience, upload past content and apply to join the 'YouTube Partner Program' (YPP) when eligible. To be clear, the past content should follow YouTube's Community Guidelines.
Explaining the factors determining the approval, YouTube noted that things like severity or persistence of the original violations will be considered. It also added that it will be considered "whether a creator's on- or off-platform activity harmed or may continue to harm the YouTube community."
Who Is Not Eligible?
According to YouTube, not all terminated creators are eligible for the pilot. Anyone terminated less than a year ago cannot request a new channel. Additionally, some types of violations are excluded.
Creators who were removed for copyright infringement or for breaking YouTube’s Creator Responsibility policies won't be able to participate in this initiative.
"Creators can still appeal if they want our team to take another look at their original channel termination. This option is available for one year after a termination," the platform explained.
YouTube also reminded creators that its Community Guidelines and other policies still fully apply. This pilot is a one-time opportunity, and any creator who is terminated again will not be allowed to return.
How To Send A Request To YouTube?
To join the pilot, eligible creators will see a "Request new channel" option in YouTube Studio on desktop when they are logged in with their terminated account. For those who don’t see it yet, the rollout is still in progress or the creator doesn’t meet the eligibility criteria, YouTube added.