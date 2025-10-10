YouTube Launches Pilot Initiative Allowing Select Banned Creators To Start New Channels — Details Here

YouTube announced on Thursday that it is launching a pilot programme to give some previously terminated creators a chance to return to the platform. Under this initiative, select creators can request YouTube to start a new channel.

"Starting today, some previously terminated creators will have the opportunity to request a new YouTube channel. Not every eligible creator will have the option to request a new channel right away – we’re rolling this out slowly as we carefully review requests and learn from the pilot," YouTube announced on X on Thursday.

The social media platform noted that this rollout will be slow and limited at first as YouTube will evaluate how the pilot initiative goes.