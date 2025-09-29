YouTube Introduces Premium Lite in India With Cheaper Ad-Free Viewing Option
The Premium Lite plan does not include access to YouTube Music. Previously, this Lite version was offered only in the United States with comparable features.
YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite subscription in India, providing viewers with an affordable way to enjoy videos without ads. This new plan, priced Rs 89 per month, covers ad-free viewing for the majority of content in several categories.
In a recent blog update, Google declared the launch of YouTube Premium Lite in India, presenting a budget-friendly option compared to the pricier YouTube Premium package.
“We’ve been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free. The new membership works across devices, including phone, laptop, and TV. While Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing for most videos, ads may still appear on music content and Shorts, and when users search or browse,” Google said in the blog post.
The company has stated that the YouTube Premium Lite subscription will provide ad-free viewing for the majority of content across various categories. However, the platform has not clarified exactly what is covered under “most videos”.
The full YouTube Premium subscription guarantees completely ad-free video playback for all content. YouTube Premium offers features such as background playback and the ability to download videos for offline viewing. The more affordable YouTube Premium Lite does not come with access to YouTube Music.
The annual YouTube Premium subscription currently costs Rs 1,490 in India. For those preferring monthly plans, the individual plan starts at Rs 149 per month. The family plan, which allows for up to five additional members, is priced at Rs 299 per month, while a two-member plan is available for Rs 219 per month.