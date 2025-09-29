YouTube Introduces Premium Lite in India With Cheaper Ad-Free Viewing Option

YouTube has introduced its Premium Lite subscription in India, providing viewers with an affordable way to enjoy videos without ads. This new plan, priced Rs 89 per month, covers ad-free viewing for the majority of content in several categories.

In contrast, the full YouTube Premium subscription is priced at Rs 1,490 annually and includes additional perks and student discounts. The Premium Lite plan does not include access to YouTube Music. Previously, this Lite version was offered only in the United States with comparable features.

In a recent blog update, Google declared the launch of YouTube Premium Lite in India, presenting a budget-friendly option compared to the pricier YouTube Premium package.

“We’ve been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free. The new membership works across devices, including phone, laptop, and TV. While Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing for most videos, ads may still appear on music content and Shorts, and when users search or browse,” Google said in the blog post.