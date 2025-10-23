YouTube Introduces Daily Timer To 'Shorts': How Will It Help Curb Doomscrolling?

YouTube is introducing a new timer to 'Shorts' to help users keep their viewing in check and tackle the habit of 'doomscrolling'. Within the app’s settings, users can choose how much time they want to spend watching Shorts each day. When that limit is reached, a reminder appears on screen to pause the feed, but it can still be dismissed if you decide to keep scrolling.

“Users can set and adjust a daily limit for how long they can scroll on the Shorts feed by going to Settings. Once the set time limit has been reached, they will receive a dismissible prompt that scrolling on the Shorts feed is paused for the day,” YouTube said while announcing the rollout of the new feature.

Earlier this year, following a discovery by Android Authority in an Android app build, YouTube acknowledged that it was testing a feature designed to let users set viewing limits for Shorts, as per a TechCrunch report.