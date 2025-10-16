YouTube Down? Users Report Playback Errors Worldwide, Google Issues Statement

Users attempting to access the video-sharing giant were met with error messages such as "An error occurred, please try again later" and "Something went wrong."

Outage tracking website Downdetector saw a massive spike in user reports, with numbers climbing to over 350,000 in the United States alone, indicating a significant and widespread technical failure.

According to the tracker, in India, 63% users reported the inability to play videos, often resulting in "Playback error" or "An error occurred" messages. About 30% of users experienced issues with the mobile application.