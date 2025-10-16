YouTube Down? Users Report Playback Errors Worldwide, Google Issues Statement
The disruption, which began affecting users worldwide, impacted YouTube's main platform, as well as YouTube TV and YouTube Music, sparking widespread reports of "playback errors" and loading issues.
YouTube down? Thousands of users experienced a major global outage on Thursday morning, leaving them unable to watch videos.
The disruption, which began affecting users worldwide, impacted YouTube's main platform, as well as YouTube TV and YouTube Music, sparking widespread reports of "playback errors" and loading issues.
Users attempting to access the video-sharing giant were met with error messages such as "An error occurred, please try again later" and "Something went wrong."
Outage tracking website Downdetector saw a massive spike in user reports, with numbers climbing to over 350,000 in the United States alone, indicating a significant and widespread technical failure.
According to the tracker, in India, 63% users reported the inability to play videos, often resulting in "Playback error" or "An error occurred" messages. About 30% of users experienced issues with the mobile application.
This chart by Downdetector shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day. It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day.
This heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours. Users from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Agra, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and more reported outage.
In an official statement posted on its X account, TeamYouTube acknowledged the problem. "We're aware that some of you are experiencing issues watching videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, or YouTube TV," the statement read. "We're investigating the issue and will update this thread with the latest info. Really appreciate your patience."
If youâre not able to play videos on YouTube right now â weâre on it! Thanks for your patience, and you can follow along here for updates: https://t.co/EcPxm09f77— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 16, 2025
The company confirmed its teams were actively working on a fix but did not immediately provide a cause for the widespread outage. Both the desktop site and mobile applications appeared to be affected, preventing content creators from uploading and viewers from streaming.
YouTube, via its official support channels, confirmed that they were aware of the issues. A statement from Google's spokesperson, Dwight Harvey, confirmed that the technical teams were actively working to resolve the issue across all YouTube services. The statement read, "Confirming this is resolved across all YouTube services. Thanks again for your patience! Hi everyone, We're aware that some of you are experiencing issues watching videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, or YouTube TV. We're investigating the issue and will update this thread with the latest info. Really appreciate your patience." [sic]
Right now, the services are gradually returning to normal for many users, although YouTube has not yet released a formal statement confirming a full resolution or disclosing the root cause of the incident.
This issue has been fixed â you should now be able to play videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV! â¥ï¸ https://t.co/TZj3xlVrSe— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 16, 2025