Your Online Searches May Change — Google Tests Merger Of AI Mode With AI Overview

Google Search users may soon be able to ask follow-up questions to the search engine AI to have more precise answers to their queries.

Google's Vice President of Product Robby Stein announced that the company is experimenting with a new way to explore Google's AI mode from the search results page on mobile phones.

"It’s one seamless experience: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you want it," Stein said via a post on social media platform 'X'.

Users will be able to get precise answers from AI mode and ask follow-up questions from the same tab via the feature.

"This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question," Stein stated.