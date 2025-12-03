Your Online Searches May Change — Google Tests Merger Of AI Mode With AI Overview
Google Search users may soon be able to ask follow-up questions to the search engine AI to have more precise answers to their queries.
Google's Vice President of Product Robby Stein announced that the company is experimenting with a new way to explore Google's AI mode from the search results page on mobile phones.
"It’s one seamless experience: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you want it," Stein said via a post on social media platform 'X'.
Users will be able to get precise answers from AI mode and ask follow-up questions from the same tab via the feature.
"This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question," Stein stated.
(1/2) Today weâre starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally.— Robby Stein (@rmstein) December 1, 2025
This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whateverâs on your mind â no matter how long or complex â and find exactly what youâ¦ pic.twitter.com/mcCS7oT2FI
"This means you’ll continue to get an AI Overview as a helpful starting point, and now you can also ask conversational follow-up questions in AI Mode – right from where you are," he added.
Google AI mode is similar to other chatbots such as ChatGPT, allowing users to converse with the AI bot to dig deeper into topics.
This seamless experience is likely being developed to further eliminate the time and effort taken by users to find specific information by navigating through various search results for different websites and clicking on each link to do so.
This feature will debut on mobile devices first according to reports.
Google may be developing the feature to counter the competition that companies like Open AI and Anthropic may pose as those firms have also developed AI search products.
Publishers may face issues as the AI overview in and of itself has reduced the number of clicks they receive from Google Search.
Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge also coined a phrase for it— 'Google Zero', illustrating how it could notably dry up advertisement-related revenue for websites by substantially reducing site visits.