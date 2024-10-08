Upgrade: Your Older Google Device May Get Some Pixel 9 Features

If you’ve been contemplating upgrading your older Google Pixel with one from the Pixel 9 series launched this August because of certain exclusive features, you might want to give it a second thought and wait a while, because there is good news in the offing.

Users of older devices such as Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro could reportedly get a free upgrade to certain camera and editing features which were exclusive to Pixel 9. Google often integrates some features of its latest releases into older phones, and this time, it includes two major ones: Auto Frame and Reimagine.

This information came from a report of an APK teardown by Assemble Debug, an Android Authority contributor, who found code in the Google Photos app that implied the company might soon make these Pixel 9 exclusives available for older models.

Three versions of the Google Photos app were revealed by the teardown in particular: a version for the new Pixel 9 series; one for Android devices that aren't Pixels; and one for Pixels that were released between 2021 and 2023, including Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 series.

The Auto Frame and Reimagine features—which were only available on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—have now been discovered in the Google Photos app's code (v6.99) for the Pixel models manufactured in 2021–2023. This suggests that older Pixel models may get access to these tools.