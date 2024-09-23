Alert: Your Apple Device May Now Be Vulnerable To Cyberattacks

While you’ve been watching Apple release its news range of iPhone 16 devices, along with a slew of operating system upgrades, all last week, you might have missed something more critical. If you’re using some older versions of Apple operating system, your device may be vulnerable to different forms of cyberattacks.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has released a “high-severity” warning regarding vulnerabilities discovered in several Apple products. Various Apple software versions, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and visionOS, are impacted by the CERT-In advisory.

The advisory covers:

iOS versions prior to 18 and 17.7.

iPadOS versions prior to 18 and 17.7.

macOS Sequoias versions prior to 15.

visionOS versions prior to 2.

watchOS versions prior to 11.

macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7.

macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7.

tvOS versions prior to 18.

Safari versions prior to 18.

Xcode versions prior to 16.

Notably, Apple debuted the iPhone 16 on Sept. 9, which went available starting Sept. 20. The company last week also released software updates to most of its OS, such as iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, visionOS and tvOS.