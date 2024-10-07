Android Phone Will Now Detect Theft And Lock Itself Using Google AI

While a phone theft is something no one ever wants, there is always the possibility of your device falling into the wrong hands. However, it's no longer just about the device; it's about the data it holds. Given that our phones are the storehouse of information, including accounts, passwords, and financial details, securing data—quickly—is critical in the event of theft. Google is here to assist in this situation.

Google is reportedly releasing new features designed to make it more difficult for hackers to access your information. According to Android reporter Mishaal Rahman, his Xiaomi 14T Pro phone—after a recent update—had two new security features: Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock. Rahman posted the same on Reddit.

Google announced these features in May. Some users also claimed to have only seen a third feature: Remote Lock.

The Theft Detection Lock, a unique security feature, automatically locks your phone's screen using artificial intelligence to prevent theft. Using Google AI, the feature detects a typical motion linked to theft, arising out of someone grabbing your phone and trying to flee by bike, car or other means. Your phone's screen instantly locks if it detects the motion, preventing thieves from having easy access to your data.

The second feature, Offline Device Lock, automatically locks your screen to help protect your data even when your device is off the grid in the event that a thief attempts to disconnect your phone for an extended period of time. Android can also detect other indicators that your device might be in the wrong hands. For instance, if someone makes too many unsuccessful authentication attempts, Android will lock your device's screen.

The Remote Lock feature also serves as a lifesaver in the event that you lose your phone. Using just your phone number and a brief security check, you will be able to lock the screen. This gives you more time to recover your account information and access other useful features in Find My Device, such as sending the device a full factory reset command to wipe it clean.

These features are reportedly available with a Google Play Services update on devices with Android 10 or newer versions.