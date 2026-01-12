You Can’t Steer Something You Can’t Control, Says Microsoft AI CEO On Containment Challenges

Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Microsoft AI, has issued one of the clearest warnings yet against the breakneck global push toward artificial general intelligence, arguing that the industry risks losing control of AI systems before it learns how to govern them. In a recent post on X, Suleyman cautioned that discussions around “AI alignment” have become misplaced.

The alignment is being pushed, he says, without addressing a more fundamental challenge: containment. "You can’t steer something you can’t control," he wrote, warning that alignment without enforceable limits is little more than 'asking nicely.'