You Can Skip YouTube Ads Through An Albania VPN: But Should You?
If you switch your VPN location to Albania, YouTube will not show you ads anymore, regardless of whether or not you have a premium or free YouTube subscription.
YouTube ads can often become a major headache for users, especially if you are hell-bent on not paying Google for that premium service.
However, there are multiple quirks users can use to possibly bypass the YouTube ads. An old method is to report the video and select a reason, which immediately skips the ad. But a more novel method to bypass YouTube ads has been a VPN.
If you switch your VPN location to Albania, YouTube will not show you ads anymore, regardless of whether or not you have a premium or free YouTube subscription.
The exact reason for this phenomenon remains unknown. But it is thought that Google's advertising model is very much limited in Albania, a country with a small population and limited spending power.
That is perhaps why ads often do not load when you are watching a YouTube video in Albania. It is not an official feature, but is a loophole VPN can use.
But Does It Make Sense?
Using an IP of Albania just to watch a YouTube video without ads sounds quite a tedious business, especially when you realise there are multiple workarounds.
One of the potential ways you can skip YouTube videos is to use the Brave browser, whose built-in ad-blockers block all ads on YouTube.
If you are too hooked to Google Chrome, you can simply download an adblocker plug-in.
Perhaps most importantly, using an IP based in Albania through VPN would likely require a paid VPN connection, since most free services do not cover Albania and would only give you a handful of options.
Not to mention, YouTube services get considerably cheaper when shared with multiple people, coming down to as low as Rs 75/month per person for an individual. The service not only gives you an ad-free YouTube experience, but also hands you access to other products and services, including YouTube Music.