You Can Skip YouTube Ads Through An Albania VPN: But Should You?

YouTube ads can often become a major headache for users, especially if you are hell-bent on not paying Google for that premium service.

However, there are multiple quirks users can use to possibly bypass the YouTube ads. An old method is to report the video and select a reason, which immediately skips the ad. But a more novel method to bypass YouTube ads has been a VPN.

If you switch your VPN location to Albania, YouTube will not show you ads anymore, regardless of whether or not you have a premium or free YouTube subscription.

The exact reason for this phenomenon remains unknown. But it is thought that Google's advertising model is very much limited in Albania, a country with a small population and limited spending power.

That is perhaps why ads often do not load when you are watching a YouTube video in Albania. It is not an official feature, but is a loophole VPN can use.