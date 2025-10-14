You Can Now Apply Makeup In Google Meet, Choose From 12 Studio Looks — Check How

After introducing Touch-up in Google Meet on the web version last year, tech giant Google is now adding an artificial intelligence-powered feature to the online meeting and collaboration platform that could save users some makeup.

Google has added AI-powered makeup capabilities to Google Meet. The feature allows users to choose from various studio makeup looks, ranging from a polished, profession look to a more expressive facial style.

The makeup remains as it is even if you are “sipping your coffee or touching your face,” Google said in a blog post on its website, adding that the AI-powered capability helps maintain the natural appearance even if a user is moving their face or hands. The feature allows users to maintain their personal style on calls and remain confident of their appearance even as they present.

In the blog post, Google showcased Daniela, the makeup feature’s product head, who showed how the AI-powered makeup effects in Google Meet looked natural even while she moved.

By default, the feature is off, and users need to enable it. Users can select from one of the 12 options available, and the feature can be used on both web and mobile versions of Google Meet. Their preferences are saved for the next meeting.

The feature is available in Google Workspace for Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning add-on, Enterprise Essentials, and Google One and Google Workspace individual subscribers.