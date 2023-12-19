Yotta To Unveil New Data Centres In Greater Noida, Guwahati In 2024

Yotta Data Services, a data centre firm backed by the Hiranandani Group, has announced expansion of its data centre facilities in Greater Noida and Guwahati. The company is adding two new buildings to its 'D1' data centre in Greater Noida. Additionally, Yotta has commenced work on an “edge” data centre in Guwahati. The facilities will begin operations by mid or end of 2024, Yotta said.

According to Yotta, its D1 data centre is currently 85% occupied, and construction work has commenced for its D2 and D3 facilities in Greater Noida. In its full capacity, the centre will have six full-scale buildings. A 220 kV substation has been set up on the campus to fulfil power consumption requirements of the data centre.

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered incentives to Yotta in support of its data centre operations in the National Capital Region.

Yotta is also planning to enter tier II markets in a phased manner to meet the growing demand of data centres. Its Guwahati facility is expected to begin operations in 9–10 months, following a contract signing with a customer.

The company has also identified Bhubaneswar and Nagpur as potential new markets for expansion, in addition to the seven areas where land has been purchased for expanding data centre capacities.

Edge data centres will become increasingly necessary as 5G adoption picks up steam. Use cases driven by artificial intelligence and internet of things, such as real-time data caching for agricultural drone applications, are expected to drive this trend.

“There was already a demand for AI-driven data, but India did not have the infrastructure to build and develop AI models locally until now. That’s where our opportunity now lies, where we at Yotta are building our own native full-stack cloud platform as an alternative to AWS, Azure and GCP. This platform will go live in February and the demand is driven by the ChatGPT-driven craze,” said Sunil Gupta, CEO of Yotta.