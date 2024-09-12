Yotta, Nasscom, Telangana AI Mission Launch Accelerator Programme For Startups

Yotta Data Services Pvt., with support from Nasscom and Telangana AI Mission, has launched Shambho, an accelerator programme for cloud and artificial intelligence startups. The programme will provide them with AI and cloud infrastructure, mentorship and technological support.

Through this programme, the startups identified by Nasscom’s GenAI Foundry will get access to credits up to $200,000 for Shakti Cloud, India’s AI-HPC supercomputer. Supported by Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPUs and designed for AI and high-performance computing workloads, Shakti Cloud offers GPU-as-a-service capabilities.

Yotta said it will also provide mentorship sessions specific to the needs of startups and access to training and technical support during their growth stages. Startups will also get a chance for additional business opportunities through participation in networking events and membership in the Yotta and Nasscom startup communities for knowledge sharing and collaboration.

“Our objective is to democratise supercomputing and hyperscale cloud access for Indian enterprises and startups, a gap we aim to fill with our cloud platforms. This collaboration with Nasscom reaffirms our dedication to catalysing India’s AI journey towards self-reliance in innovation,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

The Indian tech startup landscape is expanding rapidly, with over 70% of startups leveraging advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, internet of things and robotics to transform industrial processes and solve social and economic issues.

“Winning in the AI race requires businesses to place the right strategic bets in terms of acquiring the necessary computing infrastructure and identifying the most optimal modes of engagement with stakeholders,” said Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Nasscom.

“Accelerator programmes such as Shambho will not only help augment India’s AI innovation but will also certainly encourage AI startups to develop cutting-edge solutions in cloud, AI, data science and high-performance computing,” Gupta added.