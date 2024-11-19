Yotta Launches AI-Powered Smart Surveillance Security Platform

Yotta Data Services has announced the launch of Drishticam, an advanced artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-based surveillance and video management service platform. Built on the video surveillance-as-a-service software platform from Videonetics, Drishticam delivers surveillance solutions for enterprises.

According to Yotta, the platform is equipped with computer vision, machine learning, and advanced algorithms, and offers accurate monitoring and analysis. It provides real-time threat detection and enhances accuracy of identifying potential risks.

By utilising advanced CCTV cameras, Drishticam monitors environments continuously, identifying unusual behaviour, unattended objects, and unauthorised access. It can process vast amounts of video data, and has features such as facial recognition and biometric access control. The service can be deployed within an enterprise's existing surveillance environment and can work with analogue and digital cameras.

In cases of detected threats, it can automatically alert security personnel or trigger immediate responses, such as activating alarms, locking doors, or redirecting traffic to prevent potential security breaches.

"Drishticam's launch marks a significant advancement in surveillance technology, equipping organisations with tools to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency, and gain meaningful insights from video data," said Sunil Gupta, managing director of Yotta Data Services.

Running on Yotta Cloud, the platform can scale and extend retention storage for video data, analytics, and reports for an unlimited period as per customer requirement, choice, and compliance standards. In the event of network disruptions, it retrieves recorded data once connectivity is restored.