Yotta Data Services Partners With Nepal’s BLC To Build Supercloud Data Centre

Yotta Data Services has announced a joint venture with Nepal’s BLC Holding Pvt., which operates in the manufacturing and services space, to build a supercloud data centre facility near Kathmandu, Nepal.

The announcement of the data centre marks the debut of Yotta in Nepal, and aligns with the company’s objective to provide digital services in the Indian subcontinent’s growth markets.

According to Yotta, the data centre will offer key features, including advanced data security, customised business solutions, indigenous hyperscale cloud offering, advanced infrastructure, cybersecurity expertise, integration with managed IT services and 24/7 customer support.

“Yotta’s expertise in managing data centres at the utmost standards and its dedication to constructing a hyperscale platform grounded in accountable, reliable and reproducible methodologies resonates harmoniously with BLC’s proven track record in local operations,” said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yotta Data Services.

“This strategic collaboration not only expands our vital market reach but also enables us to provide state-of-the-art technologies, assisting businesses in establishment and growth, all while ensuring regulatory compliance,” Gupta said.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will be developed with an overall capacity of up to 4MW critical IT load and enable enterprises and hyperscale customers to expand in the region. Built as per Tier III standards, it will be one of the largest data centres and the first supercloud data centre in Nepal, Yotta said in a press release.

The data centre will be constructed with a modular design to improve uptime, reliability, scalability and flexibility for enterprise customers. As per the standards set by ISO 14000 and ISO 50000, the data centre will also conform to environmental and energy efficiency policies.

According to the company, dual high voltage substations will power the facility, which will also be carrier-neutral, with a network of fibre entry paths and customised connectivity options. The data centre will prioritise information security and data privacy, as per the standards set by ISO 27000, PCI-DSS and SOC2/3.

“This initiative features a state-of-the-art data centre, designed for global hyperscalers and AI/ML development. By partnering with Yotta, we are strategically positioned to meet the volume and scale requirements while simultaneously delivering the premium, super high availability needs of hyperscalers, enterprises and government alike,” said Megha Chaudhary, managing director, BLC.

“This partnership will also emphasise the much-needed local participation and control, thus addressing data sovereignty concerns,” Chaudhary said.

The facility provides convenient proximity to Tribhuvan International Airport and is expected to be completed in the next 24 months, Yotta said.