Yotta Acquires IndiQus Technologies To Strengthen Sovereign Cloud, AI Capabilities

Yotta Data Services has announced the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, the parent company of Apiculus, a cloud platform provider. This strategic move aims to strengthen Yotta’s sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities and promote enterprise access to AI development and cloud computing.

With the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, Yotta aims to reduce dependence on foreign enterprises to fulfil India’s digital transformation needs. The move will strengthen its cloud and AI services portfolio and assist in the development of an AI cloud platform, the company said.

“This acquisition is a major leap in our quest to shape India’s digital destiny. Together, we are forging a powerhouse one-stop shop for AI and Cloud PaaS services. This synergy will empower businesses to fast-track their innovation, enhance digital infrastructure, and unleash the boundless potential of transformative technologies," said Sunil Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of Yotta.

Sunando Bhattacharya, founder and CEO at IndiQus, added, “Partnering with Yotta, a leader in data centre and cloud infrastructure and services, enhances our capabilities and expands our reach, allowing us to bring more value to cloud service providers worldwide.”

IndiQus founders Sunando Bhattacharya and KB Shiv Kumar will serve in the roles of chief revenue officer and chief innovation officer, respectively, at Yotta. They will help Yotta in the domains of cloud, AI, partnerships, and hyperscaling.

The acquisition will enable Yotta to provide sovereign general compute cloud services, AI platform services, marketplace for AI models and applications, high-performance GPUs, AI storage, and infiniband networking capabilities, in combination with the company’s data centre services.