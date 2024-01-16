Yes Bank Conducts Export Finance Transaction On RXIL's ITFS Platform

Yes Bank Ltd. has become the first Indian bank to execute an export finance transaction on the International Trade Financing Services Platform of RXIL Global IFSC Ltd.

The bank’s partnership with the fintech company will aim to improve trade credit for exporters and importers from both Indian and global institutions through factoring, forfaiting and other trade financing services at competitive pricing with quick turnaround using a digital platform, according to a release..

Yes Bank said this is the first transaction on the ITFS platform in collaboration with any Indian bank.