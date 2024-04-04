X's Community Notes: Musk's Anti-Disinformation Tool Arrives in India
NDTV Profit breaks down what Community Notes entail and how they function.
Elon Musk's fact-checking platform, 'Community Notes', has become available in India—a welcome relief for the country battling against disinformation and fake news due to unathorised sharing.
Community Notes is one of the new initiatives and features on the social media platform Twitter, which was rebranded as X after the billionaire brought it in 2022.
It enables users to provide context for posts on the social media platform and is an effort to stop the spread of misleading information. Since its first release in the US, the feature has been made available in 69 more countries.
Even the Election Commission has launched its "Myth Vs Reality" microsite to combat the spread of misleading information as general elections are due in less than a month.
What Are Community Notes?
Community Notes, in straightforward terms, is a feature on X where users can add labels to posts, in a move towards minimising misinformation.
"Community Notes aims to create a better-informed world, by empowering people on X to collaboratively add helpful notes to posts that might be misleading," says a description on X.
Most of the notes have been "rated highly on accuracy by professional reviewers", X said. "It has been rare to find a note that reviewers agree is inaccurate."
Who Can Contribute?
A person should be an X user for at least six months and should not violate any terms of X for at least over a year period.
Users on X can sign up to write and rate notes. "People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views," X had said in a post in 2022 when it had launched the feature.