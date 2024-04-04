X's Community Notes: Musk's Anti-Disinformation Tool Arrives in India

Elon Musk's fact-checking platform, 'Community Notes', has become available in India—a welcome relief for the country battling against disinformation and fake news due to unathorised sharing.

Community Notes is one of the new initiatives and features on the social media platform Twitter, which was rebranded as X after the billionaire brought it in 2022.

It enables users to provide context for posts on the social media platform and is an effort to stop the spread of misleading information. Since its first release in the US, the feature has been made available in 69 more countries.

Even the Election Commission has launched its "Myth Vs Reality" microsite to combat the spread of misleading information as general elections are due in less than a month.

NDTV Profit breaks down what Community Notes entail and how they function.