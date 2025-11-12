X’s ‘Certified Bangers’ Badge: What Is It And Which Posts Qualify As Bangers?

Elon Musk’s X has introduced a new Certified Bangers post feature that selects the “very best posts” each month “ranked on authentic interactions,” granting them a special Certified Bangers badge. According to the company, five Banger posts will be chosen monthly, and the account owner’s profile will showcase the badge for one month.

“We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform — the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture. Bangers will be ranked by the sum of authentic interactions, which include verified impressions, likes, bookmarks, reposts, and replies,” X wrote in a post.

X noted that the feature is currently in testing and has not revealed any specific perks tied to the Banger badge. For context, X’s paid subscription’s verified badge provides users with elevated visibility compared to non-subscribers.