X’s ‘Certified Bangers’ Badge: What Is It And Which Posts Qualify As Bangers?
Five Banger posts will be chosen monthly, and the account owner’s profile will showcase the badge for one month.
Elon Musk’s X has introduced a new Certified Bangers post feature that selects the “very best posts” each month “ranked on authentic interactions,” granting them a special Certified Bangers badge. According to the company, five Banger posts will be chosen monthly, and the account owner’s profile will showcase the badge for one month.
“We want to recognise and celebrate posts that move the platform — the ones that make people laugh, think, or talk. We want people to share original, engaging, and authentic content that shapes internet culture. Bangers will be ranked by the sum of authentic interactions, which include verified impressions, likes, bookmarks, reposts, and replies,” X wrote in a post.
X noted that the feature is currently in testing and has not revealed any specific perks tied to the Banger badge. For context, X’s paid subscription’s verified badge provides users with elevated visibility compared to non-subscribers.
Rules Of X’s Bangers Badge
X said that no minimum follower count or engagement threshold is required for badge eligibility. However, there are certain rules of the game:
The post must originate from a personal account. Political, business, or government-affiliated accounts are ineligible for the Bangers badge.
Only accounts in “good standing” — free from repeated or severe violations of X’s terms, rules, and policies — will be evaluated.
Accounts must not attempt to exploit X’s system or algorithm.
Which Posts Qualify As Bangers
For posts to be eligible for the Bangers badge, X has laid down some guidelines as well:
The content must be original and not plagiarised.
It must not include sexually explicit material, advertisements, or sponsored content.
It should avoid misleading information, graphic or disturbing content, violence, or harassment.
Presently, only English-language posts are being evaluated for the Bangers badge, with more languages planned in the future.