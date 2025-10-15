Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update Release — Check Supported Phones, New Features
Xiaomi has released the stable HyperOS 3 for six of its flagship devices in China, with a global rollout expected in the coming week.
Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update has been released, bringing a range of AI-powered features and changes in user interface. Following the initial beta release on Aug. 25, Xiaomi has now released the stable HyperOS 3 for six of its flagship devices in China.
The HyperOS 3 operating system is based on Android 16 and delivers improved device integration with the Xiaomi platform and more fluid animation, improving the overall user experience. The update is anticipated to roll out globally in the coming week.
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: Supported Phones
The stable rollout of Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update will begin in China with the following smartphones:
Xiaomi 15: OS3.0.2.0.WOCCNXM
Xiaomi 15 Pro: OS3.0.3.0.WOBCNXM
Xiaomi 15S Pro: OS3.0.4.0.WODCNXM
Xiaomi 15 Ultra: OS3.0.2.0.WOACNXM
REDMI K80 Pro: OS3.0.2.0.WOMCNXM
REDMI K80 Ultra: OS3.0.2.0.WONCNXM
While these are the Chinese versions, global versions for the Xiaomi 15 series are expected to be available shortly.
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: New Features
The Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update brings about a new look and feel to the interface. There are new colour schemes, and the overall interface feels novel.
HyperOS 3 also brings in Hyper Island, a feature Xiaomi had earlier unveiled. Similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, Hyper Island shows things such as battery life, timers, reminders, and media controls in a designated section on the screen around the front-facing camera. The feature also makes multitasking easier.
The HyperOS 3 update also improves integration across the Xiaomi ecosystem of devices, and calls, messages, and screen sharing can now be done across Xiaomi’s smartphones, laptops, and tablets.
Using a feature similar to Apple’s AirDrop, HyperOS 3 enables the exchange of files, etc. by simply bringing Xiaomi devices closer. It also introduces a range of AI-powered features.
According to Xiaomi, HyperOS 3 is “faster, smarter, and smoother,” offering stable graphics and refined animations and overall improved device performance.