Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update Release — Check Supported Phones, New Features

The Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update brings about a new look and feel to the interface. There are new colour schemes, and the overall interface feels novel.

HyperOS 3 also brings in Hyper Island, a feature Xiaomi had earlier unveiled. Similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, Hyper Island shows things such as battery life, timers, reminders, and media controls in a designated section on the screen around the front-facing camera. The feature also makes multitasking easier.

The HyperOS 3 update also improves integration across the Xiaomi ecosystem of devices, and calls, messages, and screen sharing can now be done across Xiaomi’s smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

Using a feature similar to Apple’s AirDrop, HyperOS 3 enables the exchange of files, etc. by simply bringing Xiaomi devices closer. It also introduces a range of AI-powered features.

According to Xiaomi, HyperOS 3 is “faster, smarter, and smoother,” offering stable graphics and refined animations and overall improved device performance.