Xiaomi Discloses Redmi Note 15 5G Core Specs Ahead Of Jan. 6 Launch: Check Processor, Camera Details

Xiaomi rolled out the Redmi Note 15 5G in a handful of international markets earlier this month, alongside the Note 15 Pro 5G and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The company has also confirmed plans to bring the standard Note 15 5G and a 108 Master Pixel Edition to India.

Ahead of its launch next month, Xiaomi has now disclosed several core specifications of the handset, including the processor and camera details. As per Amazon’s dedicated product page for Redmi Note 15 5G, the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.

The smartphone maker claims gains of 10% in GPU performance and 30% in CPU efficiency, while also promising up to 48 months of consistent, lag-free usage. These specifications align with the international version, which offers configurations of up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.