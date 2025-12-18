Xiaomi Discloses Redmi Note 15 5G Core Specs Ahead Of Jan. 6 Launch: Check Processor, Camera Details
The upcoming Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.
Xiaomi rolled out the Redmi Note 15 5G in a handful of international markets earlier this month, alongside the Note 15 Pro 5G and the Note 15 Pro+ 5G. The company has also confirmed plans to bring the standard Note 15 5G and a 108 Master Pixel Edition to India.
Ahead of its launch next month, Xiaomi has now disclosed several core specifications of the handset, including the processor and camera details. As per Amazon’s dedicated product page for Redmi Note 15 5G, the upcoming device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC.
The smartphone maker claims gains of 10% in GPU performance and 30% in CPU efficiency, while also promising up to 48 months of consistent, lag-free usage. These specifications align with the international version, which offers configurations of up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
Redmi has confirmed that the Note 15 5G will be equipped with a 5,520 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. The handset will support 45 W fast wired charging. These battery specifications are consistent with the global version, which also includes 18 W reverse charging.
It is also confirmed that the phone will come with a 108 MP primary camera. The handset is scheduled to make its India debut on Jan. 6, 2026, and will feature a curved display, with the power and volume keys positioned along the right-hand side.
Earlier on Dec. 9, Redmi India announced the upcoming launch of its latest device in a post on X. “A new benchmark steps into the spotlight. Meet REDMI Note 15 5G, the 108 Master Pixel Edition, engineered for those who demand more from every frame, every tap, every moment. It’s Faster. Stronger. Simply Better. Coming soon,” said the post.
Meet REDMI Note 15 5G, the 108 Master Pixel Edition, engineered for those who demand more from every frame, every tap, every moment.
Itâs Faster. Stronger. Simply Better.
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/UGTOpUI95u
The Redmi Note 15 5G in Poland runs on HyperOS 2 and sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 3200 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, according to a Gadgets360 report. It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 108 MP main lens and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, complemented by a 20 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
The handset is also rated IP65 for resistance to dust and water. According to media reports, the gadget could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. More information about the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to emerge over the next few weeks.