Xiaomi 17 Ultra Combines Snapdragon Chip, 200MP Camera, 6,800mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price
The flagship smartphone boasts a Leica-co-engineered rear camera array featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens.
Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China, marking the latest addition to its premium series and following the Xiaomi 15 Ultra from earlier this year. This flagship smartphone boasts a Leica-co-engineered rear camera array featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It also houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 6,800mAh battery under its hood.
Here’s an up-close look at Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s specs, features, and price.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specs And Features
Processor, Performance, And Operating System: At its core is Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core processor, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, delivering seamless multitasking, app switching, powerful performance, and efficiency. The device runs on HyperOS 3 atop Android 16.
RAM And Storage: The smartphone comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.
Camera: The Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 50MP LOFIC Omnivision 1050L main camera (one-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation), 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom. Video recording reaches 8K quality. The device has a 50MP OV50M selfie shooter as well.
Battery: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a robust 6,800mAh battery, supported by 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.
Display: The device features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,060 nits, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The display comes with Dragon Crystal Glass 3 for durability.
Thickness And Weight: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra measures 8.29 mm in thickness and weighs 224 gm.
IP Rating: The smartphone holds IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
Connectivity: Connectivity includes USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price
The base Xiaomi 17 Ultra, equipped with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, starts at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 90,000). The 16GB RAM + 512GB version costs CNY 7,499 (approximately Rs 96,000), while the top-tier 16GB RAM + 1TB model is priced at CNY 8,499 (about Rs 1,09,000). The standard model offers Black, White, Cold Smoky Purple, and Starry Green shades.
For the special Leica Edition, the 16GB RAM + 512GB variant retails for CNY 7,999 (around Rs 1,02,000), and the 16GB RAM + 1TB option goes for CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1,15,000). It comes in elegant Black and Off White finishes.