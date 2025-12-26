Xiaomi 17 Ultra Combines Snapdragon Chip, 200MP Camera, 6,800mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price

Processor, Performance, And Operating System: At its core is Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core processor, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, delivering seamless multitasking, app switching, powerful performance, and efficiency. The device runs on HyperOS 3 atop Android 16.

RAM And Storage: The smartphone comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera: The Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup in the Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a 50MP LOFIC Omnivision 1050L main camera (one-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation), 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto offering 3.2x to 4.3x continuous optical zoom. Video recording reaches 8K quality. The device has a 50MP OV50M selfie shooter as well.

Battery: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a robust 6,800mAh battery, supported by 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Display: The device features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,060 nits, and a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The display comes with Dragon Crystal Glass 3 for durability.

Thickness And Weight: The Xiaomi 17 Ultra measures 8.29 mm in thickness and weighs 224 gm.

IP Rating: The smartphone holds IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity: Connectivity includes USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.