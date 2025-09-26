Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Secondary Back Display — Check Full Specs, Features, Price

In what is being claimed as one of the most innovative smartphone launches of the year, which could take on the likes of Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro, the Xiaomi 17 Pro series has been launched with what was being dubbed as the “Magic Back Screen” — and it is truly that.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max have an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro, with the rear “camera island” spanning the width of the device. Only, it’s not just a camera island but a secondary screen on the back that incorporates the camera sensors as well.

During the Xiaomi launch event in Beijing, CEO Lei Jun clearly drew several comparisons with the Apple iPhone 17 series, at the same time asserting that the Xiaomi 17 Pro series excels in battery life, performance, photography, and other aspects.