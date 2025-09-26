Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Secondary Back Display — Check Full Specs, Features, Price
The “Magic Back Screen” can be used for capturing selfies via the rear camera, for gaming, setting alarms, playing back media, creating AI portraits, and more.
In what is being claimed as one of the most innovative smartphone launches of the year, which could take on the likes of Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Google Pixel 10 Pro, the Xiaomi 17 Pro series has been launched with what was being dubbed as the “Magic Back Screen” — and it is truly that.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max have an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro, with the rear “camera island” spanning the width of the device. Only, it’s not just a camera island but a secondary screen on the back that incorporates the camera sensors as well.
During the Xiaomi launch event in Beijing, CEO Lei Jun clearly drew several comparisons with the Apple iPhone 17 series, at the same time asserting that the Xiaomi 17 Pro series excels in battery life, performance, photography, and other aspects.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Specs And Features
Starting with the dual displays that are a highlight of the series, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro feature front displays measuring 6.9 inches (the same as iPhone 17 Pro Max) and 6.3 inches (same as iPhone 17 Pro), respectively. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max boasts a 2K resolution and is reinforced with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.
Both Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro include secondary M10 displays — the “Magic Back Screen” — which can be used for capturing selfies via the rear camera, as a viewfinder, for gaming, setting alarms, playing back media, creating AI portraits, and more. The innovative “Post-it Notes” feature further enables users to easily pin something on the secondary display with a single tap.
At the heart of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process, which is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, delivering powerful performance and efficiency. The phones come pre-installed with HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, and even feature iPhone’s Dynamic Island-inspired capability called HyperIsland.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is powered by a massive 7,500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro houses a 6,300mAh cell. Both devices support 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
In terms of optics, both the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro feature Leica-branded triple rear cameras: 50MP Light Hunter 950L main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Both phones come equipped with 50MP selfie shooters.
Both smartphones have a thickness of 8 mm and weigh 192 gm, lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro devices.
Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s price is CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 74,700) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, with 16GB + 512GB costing CNY 6,299 (about Rs 78,500) and 16GB + 1TB priced at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 87,200).
Xiaomi 17 Pro’s price starts at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 62,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The pricing for the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB configurations are CNY 5,299 (around Rs 66,000), CNY 5,599 (about Rs 69,700), and CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs 74,700), respectively.