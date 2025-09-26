Xiaomi 17 Pro Max And Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Comparison Of Specs, Features, Price — Which Is Better?

In what could be a direct face-off with Apple’s recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a curious resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro Max especially on the rear side, with the former’s camera plateau spanning the width of the phone, much like the latter’s.

How do the two devices stack up against each other? Here’s a comparison of Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max basis their specs, features, and price.