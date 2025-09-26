Xiaomi 17 Pro Max And Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Comparison Of Specs, Features, Price — Which Is Better?
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a curious resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro Max especially on the rear side.
In what could be a direct face-off with Apple’s recently launched iPhone 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a curious resemblance to the iPhone 17 Pro Max especially on the rear side, with the former’s camera plateau spanning the width of the phone, much like the latter’s.
How do the two devices stack up against each other? Here’s a comparison of Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro Max basis their specs, features, and price.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Display
The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, boasting a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch screen as well, with 2K resolution. What sets the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max apart is the secondary M10 display — a “Magic Back Screen” that allows users to take selfies using the rear camera, play games and media, set alarms, and more.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Processor And Performance
Both devices come with advanced chipsets delivering top-notch performance and efficiency. While the iPhone 17 Pro Max houses the A19 Pro 3nm chipset, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built using a 3nm process as well.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with triple rear cameras (48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto with 8X optical zoom), in addition to an 18MP front-facing camera. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has Leica-branded triple rear cameras — 50MP Light Hunter 950L primary sensor, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom — paired with a 50MP selfie shooter.
ALSO READ
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Secondary Back Display — Check Full Specs, Features, Price
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Battery
The iPhone 17 Pro Max packs 5,088mAh (eSIM model) and 4,832mAh (nano SIM model) batteries. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max boasts a much bigger battery at 7,500mAh, supporting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Safety/Protection
The iPhone 17 Pro Max carries an IP68 rating, featuring a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover and Ceramic Shield rear. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max comes with top-grade IP69 for dust and water protection, and its display is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced in India at Rs 149,900 for 256GB, Rs 169,900 for 512GB, Rs 189,900 for 1TB, and 229,900 for 2TB storage.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 74,700) for 12GB + 512GB, with 16GB + 512GB costing CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs 78,500) and 16GB + 1TB at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 87,200). However, these are currency conversions, and actual prices of Xiaomi 17 Pro Max may be slightly higher in India.
Apple’s brand loyalty notwithstanding, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is a powerful device at a price point lower than that of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Not to mention its innovative secondary rear display will undoubtedly help it to stand tall against competition.