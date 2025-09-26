Xiaomi 17 Pro Max And Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Comparison Of Specifications, Features, Price
How does Xiaomi’s latest fare against Google’s best? Take a look.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has launched, with a unique feature that sets it apart from other flagship devices like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which was unveiled in August. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has an innovative rear display complementing the main front display — dubbed the “Magic Back Screen” — which will likely draw users towards this smartphone.
But how does Xiaomi’s latest fare against Google’s best. Here’s a comparison between the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL basis their specs, features, and price.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Display
The Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,300 nits peak brightness. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch display with 2K resolution, but what makes the device unique is its additional M10 display on the rear, which helps in capturing selfies with the back camera, enjoy games and media, set alarms, and more.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Processor And Performance
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes equipped with Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max packs Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which delivers better CPU and faster GPU performance than the former.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Camera
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is a powerhouse when it comes to photography, boasting a great camera set and AI-powered optimisations. It has a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto capable of 100x zoom, in addition to a 42MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max packs triple rear cameras branded by Leica, including a 50MP Light Hunter 950L main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, along with a 50MP front-facing camera.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Battery
The Pixel 10 Pro XL has a 5,200mAh battery, which is dwarfed by the 7,500mAh cell in the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Safety/Protection
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is rated IP68 for protection against dust and water, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 display protection. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a top-tier IP69 rating and features Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Price
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max’s price is CNY 5,999 (about Rs 74,700) for 12GB + 512GB, CNY 6,299 (approximately Rs 78,500) for 16GB + 512GB, and CNY 6,999 (around Rs 87,200) for 16GB + 1TB. It is important to note that these are currency conversions, and the actual retail prices of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max may be different in India.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is undoubtedly an ace when it comes to photography powered by AI. However, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has a lot going for it, including the standout rear display, a bigger battery, and performance powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.