Xiaomi 17 Pro Max And Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Comparison Of Specifications, Features, Price

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has launched, with a unique feature that sets it apart from other flagship devices like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which was unveiled in August. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has an innovative rear display complementing the main front display — dubbed the “Magic Back Screen” — which will likely draw users towards this smartphone.

But how does Xiaomi’s latest fare against Google’s best. Here’s a comparison between the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL basis their specs, features, and price.