Xiaomi 17 Pro Camera, Chipset, RAM, Design, ‘Magic Back Screen’ — Everything We Know So Far
Xiaomi has already announced that the Pro versions will include a “Magic Back Screen,” which is a secondary display that encircles the rear camera module.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to debut later this month, along with the Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. In the lead up to its launch, a number of specs have been outed, giving a fair picture of what the Xiaomi 17 Pro could look like.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Camera
According to a GSMArena report, the camera configuration of the Xiaomi 17 Pro has been revealed in China. The complete camera system is tipped to carry the Leica branding. The device is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.67 aperture. The telephoto lens is anticipated to have an f/3.0 aperture and a focal length of 115mm, enabling it to deliver 5x optical zoom. The ultrawide camera is reported to feature a focal length of 17mm.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Chipset And RAM
The Xiaomi 17 Pro, identified by the model number 25098PN5AC, has been spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core processor — two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores at 3.63GHz. The processor is anticipated to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, achieving scores of 3,096 in single-core and 9,382 in multi-core benchmarks.
The Geekbench entry also indicates that the device is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and will come pre-installed with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.
Xiaomi 17 Pro Design And Other Specs
Xiaomi has already announced that the Pro versions will include a “Magic Back Screen” (translated from Chinese), which is a secondary display that encircles the rear camera module. Now it released a new video on Weibo demonstrating how the feature functions.
As per the video, the rear display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro will feature a variety of customisation choices. It has the capability to show the time and additional information, utilising animated components and other themes.
The Xiaomi 17 Pro is also anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezels measuring 1.1mm. It might include a 6,300mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and wireless charging. It will likely be rated IP69 for protection against dust and water.