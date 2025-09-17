Xiaomi 17 Pro Camera, Chipset, RAM, Design, ‘Magic Back Screen’ — Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi has already announced that the Pro versions will include a “Magic Back Screen” (translated from Chinese), which is a secondary display that encircles the rear camera module. Now it released a new video on Weibo demonstrating how the feature functions.

As per the video, the rear display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro will feature a variety of customisation choices. It has the capability to show the time and additional information, utilising animated components and other themes.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is also anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezels measuring 1.1mm. It might include a 6,300mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and wireless charging. It will likely be rated IP69 for protection against dust and water.