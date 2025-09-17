Business NewsTechnologyXiaomi 17 Pro Camera, Chipset, RAM, Design, ‘Magic Back Screen’ — Everything We Know So Far
ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi 17 Pro Camera, Chipset, RAM, Design, ‘Magic Back Screen’ — Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi has already announced that the Pro versions will include a “Magic Back Screen,” which is a secondary display that encircles the rear camera module.

17 Sep 2025, 06:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to debut later this month, along with the Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. A look at leaked specs and features, including camera, chipset, RAM, and design. (Source: Xiaomi)</p></div>
The Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to debut later this month, along with the Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. A look at leaked specs and features, including camera, chipset, RAM, and design. (Source: Xiaomi)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is expected to debut later this month, along with the Xiaomi 17 and the flagship Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. In the lead up to its launch, a number of specs have been outed, giving a fair picture of what the Xiaomi 17 Pro could look like.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Camera

According to a GSMArena report, the camera configuration of the Xiaomi 17 Pro has been revealed in China. The complete camera system is tipped to carry the Leica branding. The device is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.67 aperture. The telephoto lens is anticipated to have an f/3.0 aperture and a focal length of 115mm, enabling it to deliver 5x optical zoom. The ultrawide camera is reported to feature a focal length of 17mm. 

Xiaomi 17 Pro Chipset And RAM

The Xiaomi 17 Pro, identified by the model number 25098PN5AC, has been spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core processor — two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores at 3.63GHz. The processor is anticipated to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, achieving scores of 3,096 in single-core and 9,382 in multi-core benchmarks.

The Geekbench entry also indicates that the device is expected to feature 16GB of RAM and will come pre-installed with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

ALSO READ

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Hints At Minimal Upgrades Over S25
Opinion
Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro New Leak Reveals Key Specifications, Hints At Minimal Upgrades Over S25
Read More

Xiaomi 17 Pro Design And Other Specs

Xiaomi has already announced that the Pro versions will include a “Magic Back Screen” (translated from Chinese), which is a secondary display that encircles the rear camera module. Now it released a new video on Weibo demonstrating how the feature functions. 

As per the video, the rear display of the Xiaomi 17 Pro will feature a variety of customisation choices. It has the capability to show the time and additional information, utilising animated components and other themes. 

The Xiaomi 17 Pro is also anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-slim bezels measuring 1.1mm. It might include a 6,300mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and wireless charging. It will likely be rated IP69 for protection against dust and water.

ALSO READ

Beyond iPhone 17: These iPhone 18 Features May Pave The Way For All-Glass 20th Anniversary iPhone
Opinion
Beyond iPhone 17: These iPhone 18 Features May Pave The Way For All-Glass 20th Anniversary iPhone
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT