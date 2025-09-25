Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Price, Camera, Battery, Display, Other Specs And Features — All You Need To Know
Both devices come with triple rear cameras and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
Xiaomi has unveiled its newest flagship range, comprising the Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro, at the company’s global launch event in Munich. The new devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and boast triple rear cameras developed in collaboration with Leica.
Here’s a closer look at Xiaomi 15T and Xiaomi 15T Pro’s price, specs, and features.
Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Price
The Xiaomi 15T’s price starts at GBP 549 (approximately Rs 65,000) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage option is also priced at GBP 549 (around Rs 65,000).
The Xiaomi 15T Pro is priced starting at GBP 649 (approximately Rs 77,000) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB model costs GBP 699 (around Rs 83,000), while the 12GB + 1TB variant is priced at GBP 799 (approximately Rs 99,000).
Xiaomi 15T, Xiaomi 15T Pro Specs And Features
The Xiaomi 15T operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, while the Xiaomi 15T Pro is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. Both phones run on HyperOS 2.
Both devices feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K Amoled display, with Xiaomi 15T Pro having up to 144Hz refresh rate and Xiaomi 15T supporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and IP68 rating for resistance to dust and water.
The Xiaomi 15T Pro features a triple rear camera system by Leica, comprising a 50MP Light Fusion 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP telephoto offering 5X optical zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultrawide. They are paired with a 32MP camera on the front. The Xiaomi 15T gets a 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor, a 50MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide, with the same selfie shooter.
The Xiaomi 15T Pro comes equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The device is 7.96 mm thick and weighs 210 gm. The Xiaomi 15T is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery as well with 67W wired charging support but without wireless charging capabilities. It is 7.5 mm thick and weighs 194 gm.
The Xiaomi 15T Pro is available in Black, Grey, and Mocha Gold colourways, while the Xiaomi 15T comes in Black, Grey, and Rose Gold shades.