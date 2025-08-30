Xiao He: A Cutting Edge Multilingual Humanoid Robot Made To Help Journalists At The SCO Summit

Tianjin is in works to host the largest Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO Summit till date. The summit is a key diplomatic event with leaders from more than 20 countries attending from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

Among other things, the humanoid robot, Xiao He, is the most attractive element of this year's summit. With the use of innovative technology, the robot is all geared up to provide multilingual support and assist journalists.

In its interaction with news ANI ahead of the summit, Xiao He said, "I'm Xiao He, a cutting-edge humanoid AI assistant designed for the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin. As a highly specialised service robot, I provide multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities."

It added that its systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organisers.

"My operational parameters emphasise cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimisation throughout the summit duration."

The robot stated, while providing information about the arrangements at the summit, said, "Key arrangements include designated for foreign and domestic media... The event will showcase cultural activities like Tianjin Yangliuqing, woodblock prints and traditional craftsmanship demonstrations in the Intangible Cultural Heritage Interactive Experience Zone..."

With member states like China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran, SCO is now one of the world's largest regional organisations since its inception in 2001. Belarus, Afghanistan and Mongolia are also among its observer states.