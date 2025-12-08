Xbox Unveils December Game Pass Schedule, Featuring Indiana Jones, Mortal Kombat 1 And More
Xbox has unveiled the full Game Pass lineup for December 2025, featuring a mix of new titles, day-one releases, seasonal content updates, and exclusive benefits for users across all platforms.
In a post published last week on Microsoft’s official Wire, the December Game Pass lineup was revealed, specifying the availability of each game across subscription tiers.
This update is unique as it precedes the resumption of regular monthly updates scheduled for January 2026. It also explains how members can play new releases on launch day, claim fresh rewards and plan for the removal of certain titles in December.
Monster Train 2: Dec. 3
Available on Game Pass Premium, the sequel immerses players in a cosmic battle where allied angels and demons unite to reclaim Heaven from the awakening Titans.
Spray Paint Simulator: Dec. 3
A charming and inventive builder game that allows players to expand a painting business and transform a whole town into a vibrant canvas, featuring a Free Spray mode.
33 Immortals (Game Preview): Dec. 4
A roguelike designed for 33-player co-op, where damned souls band together in large-scale raids to defy divine judgement, supported by instant matchmaking.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: Dec. 4
Set in 1937, this first-person solo adventure places players at the heart of a worldwide mystery occurring between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
Routine: Dec. 4
Available from day one on Game Pass, Routine offers a retro-futuristic sci-fi horror experience aboard a deserted lunar outpost, featuring an unsettling 1980s-inspired design.
A Game About Digging A Hole: Dec. 9
This minimalist excavation game challenges players to manage resources as they dig deeper in pursuit of a hidden secret.
Death Howl: Dec. 9
Launching on day one, this title blends soulslike exploration with deck-building mechanics as players traverse a melancholic spirit world.
Dome Keeper: Dec. 9
Players must dig for precious materials and race against time to safeguard their dome in this roguelike survival miner, creating a relentless cycle of risks and rewards.
Mortal Kombat 1: Dec. 10
The 2023 reboot joins the Game Pass collection, ushering in a new chapter for the iconic fighting series.
Bratz: Rhythm and Style: Dec. 11
Fans are invited to join the iconic Bratz characters in fashion showdowns, dance challenges and style missions across the globe.
The latest lineup features CloverPit, a rogue-lite focused on a lethal slot machine; Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a fast-paced beat ’em up starring 15 Marvel heroes; Total Chaos, a dark survival horror game; and Young Suns, a cooperative life simulation set amid Jupiter’s moons.
The latest perks include an exclusive survivor pack for PUBG Battlegrounds, customisation bundles for Delta Force, and a Toyota Supra LBWK Edition Pack for The Crew Motorfest.