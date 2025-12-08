Xbox Unveils December Game Pass Schedule, Featuring Indiana Jones, Mortal Kombat 1 And More

Xbox has revealed its lineup for December 2025 Game Pass, giving players a clear view of the new arrivals for multiple devices across platforms, from Cloud to Console.

In a post published last week on Microsoft’s official Wire, the December Game Pass lineup was revealed, specifying the availability of each game across subscription tiers.

This update is unique as it precedes the resumption of regular monthly updates scheduled for January 2026. It also explains how members can play new releases on launch day, claim fresh rewards and plan for the removal of certain titles in December.

It marks the final announcement before regular updates resume in January. The video game console system owned by Microsoft also shared instructions with users on how to engage with day-one launches, claim new perks and get ready for upcoming removals from the service.