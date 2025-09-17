Xbox PC App Now Lets Users Launch Steam Games Through It With New Feature
Microsoft has been launching new updates for its Xbox application for the Windows personal computer and handheld devices that support it. These updates will facilitate users to access other videogame storefronts, such as Steam through it, according to a blog post from Xbox Wire on Monday.
It also announced the introduction of features, such as an aggregated game library for the app, where players can see and play video games installed from third-party storefronts and launchers, such as Battle.Net and Steam, along with Xbox Library and Xbox Game Pass.
"When you install a game from a supported PC storefront, it automatically appears in “My Library” within the Xbox PC app, as well as the “Most Recent” list of titles in the sidebar, so you can jump back into your favorite games with just a click," Jason Beaumont, vice president of experiences at Xbox, said in the blog post.
Xbox will also include a 'MyApps' section for users to access, for seamless access to these third party apps for download, and installation of apps, without having to switch between the Xbox PC app and other websites or applications.
Microsoft will also have cross-device functionality for cloud-playable games, through which, a player can continue their playthrough in a video game from where they left off via a different device using the Xbox PC App.
This feature, which is already present in consoles, will also come to the PC in September.
"To find out which games are cloud playable, select the “cloud playable” filter in “My games” to view your catalog of supported titles.
Once this feature is released, look for the “Jump back in” list on the Home screen of your console, PC, or handheld to find your recent play history and pick up where you left off," Beaumont said.