Xbox PC App Now Lets Users Launch Steam Games Through It With New Feature

Microsoft has been launching new updates for its Xbox application for the Windows personal computer and handheld devices that support it. These updates will facilitate users to access other videogame storefronts, such as Steam through it, according to a blog post from Xbox Wire on Monday.

It also announced the introduction of features, such as an aggregated game library for the app, where players can see and play video games installed from third-party storefronts and launchers, such as Battle.Net and Steam, along with Xbox Library and Xbox Game Pass.

"When you install a game from a supported PC storefront, it automatically appears in “My Library” within the Xbox PC app, as well as the “Most Recent” list of titles in the sidebar, so you can jump back into your favorite games with just a click," Jason Beaumont, vice president of experiences at Xbox, said in the blog post.