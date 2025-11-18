X Unveils New Encrypted ‘Chat’: Here’s What’s Changing For Users
X’s Chat feature offers end-to-end encryption, video calls and disappearing messages for user privacy.
X has rolled out the beta version of its Direct Messaging feature, called 'Chat'. The latest feature brings end-to-end encryption to messages and files while offering disappearing messages, video and voice calls and better privacy controls.
Chat was launched on Nov. 15, making it available on iOS and the web, with an Android version expected soon. Chat replaces X’s previous messaging system, though existing messages are carried over.
In a post on the platform, X described the new feature, writing, “Say hello to Chat—all-new secure messaging on X. End-to-end encrypted chats and file sharing. Edit, delete, or make messages disappear. Block screenshots and get notified of attempts. No ads. no tracking. total privacy.”
How Chat Protects Conversations
When users open Chat for the first time, X generates a unique private-public key pair for each account, the company said on a support page. Users are prompted to create a PIN, which never leaves the device, to secure the private key. This key can be restored on any device if the PIN is known. Each conversation receives its own encryption key, exchanged securely using the private-public key system.
According to the support page, “Every single message, link and reaction are part of an encrypted conversation before they leave the sender’s device and remain encrypted while stored on X’s infrastructure. Once messages are received by the recipient devices, they are decrypted so that they can be read by the user.”
Limitations
Though X said Chat offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for messages and files, the company noted that message metadata, such as who received a message or when it was sent, was not covered, according to The Verge. X also said there was no protection against man-in-the-middle attacks, and if a malicious insider or X itself were to compromise a conversation, users would not be able to detect it. The company said features to verify message authenticity and device identity were planned for the future.
Additional privacy tools include disappearing messages that auto-delete after a set period, notifications for screenshots, and the ability to block screenshots entirely. Messages can also be edited or deleted, with voice and video calls supported and voice notes planned for future updates.
X introduced encrypted DMs in 2023, but paused the rollout in May 2025 to implement improvements. Those updates now appear to be fully integrated into the new Chat feature.