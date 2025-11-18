X Unveils New Encrypted ‘Chat’: Here’s What’s Changing For Users

X has rolled out the beta version of its Direct Messaging feature, called 'Chat'. The latest feature brings end-to-end encryption to messages and files while offering disappearing messages, video and voice calls and better privacy controls.

Chat was launched on Nov. 15, making it available on iOS and the web, with an Android version expected soon. Chat replaces X’s previous messaging system, though existing messages are carried over.

In a post on the platform, X described the new feature, writing, “Say hello to Chat—all-new secure messaging on X. End-to-end encrypted chats and file sharing. Edit, delete, or make messages disappear. Block screenshots and get notified of attempts. No ads. no tracking. total privacy.”