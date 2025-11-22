X Introduces 'About This Account' Feature To Tackle Bots, Fake Profiles

Social media giant, X, has rolled out an update that reveals account details such as location, username change history, original sign-up date, and how the app was installed. The move aims to tackle fake activity on the site, where bots posing as real users have become increasingly difficult to detect.

The update is intended to make the platform transparent and limit fake engagement. With bots and bogus profiles frequently posing as (real) users, detecting them is becoming trickier as AI technology evolves. By sharing more background information about accounts, the US-based company believes people will find it easier to identify genuine users and spot potential impostors or those spreading false information.

TechCrunch noted that if an account mentioned that it’s from a particular US state but its listed location is outside the country, that could suggest something unusual or potentially misleading about the profile.

X first revealed plans for this new transparency feature in October 2025. Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, announced that the company would begin trials by displaying account details on a limited number of profiles.