X Introduces 'About This Account' Feature To Tackle Bots, Fake Profiles
X has introduced a new tool that lets users view important details about an account, including its location and the number of times its username has been altered.
Social media giant, X, has rolled out an update that reveals account details such as location, username change history, original sign-up date, and how the app was installed. The move aims to tackle fake activity on the site, where bots posing as real users have become increasingly difficult to detect.
The update is intended to make the platform transparent and limit fake engagement. With bots and bogus profiles frequently posing as (real) users, detecting them is becoming trickier as AI technology evolves. By sharing more background information about accounts, the US-based company believes people will find it easier to identify genuine users and spot potential impostors or those spreading false information.
TechCrunch noted that if an account mentioned that it’s from a particular US state but its listed location is outside the country, that could suggest something unusual or potentially misleading about the profile.
X first revealed plans for this new transparency feature in October 2025. Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, announced that the company would begin trials by displaying account details on a limited number of profiles.
To view your account details on either the X website or mobile app, you simply need to click on the “Joined” date displayed on your profile. This action opens a page that provides various pieces of information about your account, including the date you joined X, the location linked to your account, the number of times your username has been changed, along with the date of the last change, and how you accessed the platform, such as through the App Store or Google Play.
Although users from various parts of the world have reported seeing the new feature appear on their own profiles, TechCrunch reported that it has not been able to view this account information on other users’ profiles.
This is likely because X is allowing account holders some time to review their displayed information for accuracy and make any desired changes to their settings before the feature is made available more widely.
X offers users the option to choose whether their profile displays their specific country or just a broader geographical region. Initially, this choice was intended for users in countries where free speech protections are limited, but it appears that even users in the US can select between showing their country or their region or their continent. By default, the profile displays the country unless the user opts otherwise.