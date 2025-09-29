Worried About Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air? Check These Protective iPhone Cases
Experts and users have noted that iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are susceptible to scratches on their rear.
Considering the “Scratchgate” controversy surrounding the new iPhone 17 series, it is completely understandable if you as a user are worried about how to protect your precious iPhone from potential scratches.
Experts and users alike have noted that iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are susceptible to scratches on their rear side, with the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue and the iPhone Air in black particularly prone to scratching. Even though Apple has said what’s been shown across social media and reports are not really scratches but “material transfer” from outdated MagSafe display stands, one can’t help wonder whether the new iPhone 17 will soon look worn out.
Scratches or no scratches, the solution is simple though — buy a protective case as soon as you buy the new iPhone 17. Here are some iPhone 17 cases you can buy to keep your device protected.
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air Mobile Phone Cases In India
Apple’s store is offering a range of cases for the iPhone 17 series, including clear case with MagSafe, iPhone Air bumper case, and TechWoven case with MagSafe for the Pro variants. Below is the list with their prices:
iPhone 17:
iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone 17 Clear Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro TechWoven Case with MagSafe: Rs 5,900
iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max TechWoven Case with MagSafe: Rs 5,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
iPhone Air
iPhone Air Bumper: Rs 3,900
iPhone Air Case with MagSafe: Rs 4,900
Ringke Mobile Phone Cases For iPhone 17 Series
Additionally, mobile phone case maker Ringke is another brand that is offering a range of protective cases for the iPhone 17 series at lower prices. You can choose from these as well.
iPhone 17 Cases: Ranging from Rs 975 to Rs 1,725.
iPhone 17 Pro Cases: Ranging from Rs 975 to Rs 2,099.
iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases: Ranging from Rs 975 to Rs 2,099.
iPhone Air Cases: Ranging from Rs 975 to Rs 1,725.