Worried About Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air? Check These Protective iPhone Cases

Considering the “Scratchgate” controversy surrounding the new iPhone 17 series, it is completely understandable if you as a user are worried about how to protect your precious iPhone from potential scratches.

Experts and users alike have noted that iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air are susceptible to scratches on their rear side, with the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue and the iPhone Air in black particularly prone to scratching. Even though Apple has said what’s been shown across social media and reports are not really scratches but “material transfer” from outdated MagSafe display stands, one can’t help wonder whether the new iPhone 17 will soon look worn out.

Scratches or no scratches, the solution is simple though — buy a protective case as soon as you buy the new iPhone 17. Here are some iPhone 17 cases you can buy to keep your device protected.