Worried About Air Quality In Your Area? Here's How To Check Real-Time AQI With Google Maps

It's winter in India, and, as in previous years, pollution levels have climbed sharply across many cities. The national capital, Delhi, is once again among the worst affected. On Tuesday, around 9 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 435, as per aqi.in data.

Amid the concerns over rising air pollution, many people resort to real-time air quality data before heading outdoors. To support this need, Google Maps has rolled out an AQI feature for users in India, offering instant updates so people can plan their daily activities with greater caution.