Worried About Air Quality In Your Area? Here's How To Check Real-Time AQI With Google Maps
Google Maps now allows users to view live air quality levels through an updated AQI feature available on both mobile and desktop.
It's winter in India, and, as in previous years, pollution levels have climbed sharply across many cities. The national capital, Delhi, is once again among the worst affected. On Tuesday, around 9 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 435, as per aqi.in data.
Amid the concerns over rising air pollution, many people resort to real-time air quality data before heading outdoors. To support this need, Google Maps has rolled out an AQI feature for users in India, offering instant updates so people can plan their daily activities with greater caution.
Real-Time AQI For Everyday Use
The AQI layer appears on both the mobile app and desktop version of Google Maps, presenting pollution readings through a clear colour-coded system. The scale ranges from green, signalling clean air, to dark red, which indicates hazardous conditions. The information helps users decide whether it is suitable to exercise outside, adjust commuting schedules, or take precautions such as wearing a mask.
Google had earlier displayed this information with delays, but the updated feature now provides hourly readings. It covers more than 40 countries, allowing users to check conditions not only in Indian cities but also in locations such as Beijing and New York.
How Google Maps Displays Air Quality
The platform assigns AQI values on a numerical scale running from 0 to 500, updated every hour. A lower figure reflects cleaner air, while higher values point to deteriorating conditions. The categories are broken down as follows:
0 to 50: Good (green)
51 to 100: Satisfactory (yellow)
101 to 200: Moderate (orange)
201 to 300: Poor (red)
301 to 400: Very Poor (purple)
401 to 500: Severe (maroon)
How To Check AQI On Google Maps?
Update the app: Make sure you are using the latest version of Google Maps on your Android or iOS device.
Search for a location: Type the name of the city, region, or landmark into the search bar. You may also zoom in to view the air quality around your current location.
Open the layers menu: Once the map appears, tap the layers icon, which is shaped like a stack of squares, positioned next to the search box.
Select "Air Quality": Choose the "Air Quality" option from the menu. The map will instantly display AQI levels for your chosen area and nearby regions.
View detailed readings: Tap any shaded zone or marker to see the AQI score, pollutant types and related health information.
(Photo source: NDTV Profit/Google Maps)