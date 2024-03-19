Workers With AI Skills May Witness Up To 54% Salary Hikes: AWS Research

"At AWS, we are helping organisations such as Wipro, L&T Technology Services, Iris Software, and others, to upskill their employees to be ready for a future powered by generative AI," said Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AWS India.

The research also revealed the skill gap in AI, stating that hiring AI-skilled talent is a priority for more than nine in ten (96%) employers in India, of which 79% can’t find the AI talent they need. This highlights the need for greater collaboration between governments, industries, and educators, it said.