Women And The Future Tech Landscape

In the movie Hidden Figures, when the West Computing Group in NASA is about to be dissolved thanks to the introduction of the IBM Computer, manager Dorothy Vaughn is unfazed. In that time of crisis, she exhibits true leadership—she is prepared, she learns how to use the new computer and more importantly rallies her team to learn as well.

She tells them, “There's Only One Thing To Do: Learn All We Can.” And NASA soon realises that only this team of women can tame that beast!

Technology is rapidly advancing—then and now. What does it mean for women and women leaders as they navigate this ever-changing landscape? How different is it from Vaughn’s time—almost a century ago? What can founders, leaders, organisations and governments do to support women thrive in the workplace of the future?