Wizard101 Game Back Online After Brief Disruption Over Connectivity Issues

Wizard101 is back online following a brief disruption due to server and login issues. Primarily, these complaints came from users in the United States.

According to real-time outage reporting platform Downdetector, as many as 1,151 users complained about finding issues with Wizard101 as the site was down at 6:51 a.m. IST on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The outage detection map showed that users from Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago, Houston, Tampa and San Francisco were impacted by the outage. Nearly 82% of users faced server connectivity issues, while 15% experienced login problems.

However, the website started to operate normally after 8 a.m. IST, as per Downdetector.

The popular free-to-play RPG, now live on the PlayStation Store, made its debut in 2008. It has earned a loyal fanbase over the years since its launch. Despite rumours of its closure, the game continues to run and remains one of the favourites among users.

Wizard101, created by KingsIsle Entertainment and published by Gamigo, is now available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. It can be downloaded via the PlayStation Store. According to PlayStation LifeStyle, those with PS Plus subscriptions receive an exclusive bonus pack called the Spiral Guardian’s Pack, which includes unique cosmetic items as a welcome gift for joining the game.