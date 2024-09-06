Wipro To Help JFK International Air Terminal Meet Net Zero Emission Targets By 2050

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd. will help John F. Kennedy International Air Terminal—the operator of JFK’s Terminal 4—meet its net zero emission targets.

Wipro Consulting’s sustainability practice was selected by JFKIAT to assess the terminal’s greenhouse gas emissions and develop a carbon reduction roadmap aligned with JFKIAT's sustainability targets. JFKIAT’s target is to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% prior to 2030 and by 100% prior to 2050.

The Wipro team measured JFKIAT’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions through a greenhouse gas inventory, aligned to industry standards, including the Airport Carbon Accreditation standard. The team captured additional emissions sources from previous inventories, such as stationary combustion, fugitive emissions and mobile combustion, to estimate JFKIAT’s footprint and identify reduction opportunities.

Wipro Consulting’s sustainability practice, Wipro Impact, produced a carbon reduction roadmap, including investment priorities in energy efficiency measures and a renewable energy sourcing strategy. It included steps to meet its 2030 50% reduction target and set them up on a path to achieve their 100% reduction target by 2050.

According to Wipro, JFKIAT implemented the renewable energy sourcing strategy in late 2023, which allowed it to reduce baseline emissions by 16%.

“Our partnership with JFKIAT spearheaded our focus in sustainable airports, with the creation of Wipro's airport decarbonisation strategies and ACA digitised report accelerator,” said Susan Kenniston, vice president and global head, sustainability and consulting, Wipro Ltd. “As airports’ focus on sustainability increases, our learnings and accelerators will be instrumental in helping clients build hyper-connected, intelligent airports that will help them better manage their impact as passenger volumes continue to increase.”

“Sustainability is at the heart of JFKIAT’s mission, and we look forward to continuing this partnership with Wipro as we advance our efforts to combat climate change and cultivate a greener, environmentally friendly terminal,” added JFKIAT Chief Executive Officer Roel Huinink.