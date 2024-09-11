Wipro To Aid JFK International Terminal In Developing Cloud Data Strategy To Improve Operations

Wipro Ltd. is collaborating with JFK International Air Terminal to develop a cloud data strategy. The technology services and consulting company will leverage Microsoft’s Azure Data Platform to establish a single, AI-enabled data analytics solution across terminal functions, according to an exchange filing.

The three-year project, which began in 2023, aims to improve operational efficiency by centralising operational data, optimising passenger queuing, consolidating safety and security data, and tracking sustainability metrics.

The filing said that Wipro successfully implemented a centralised data foundation in the first year, transforming business intelligence in the terminal’s operations, finance, and safety and security departments. The next phase will focus on non-aviation revenue, customer experience, and connected planning.

“We are leveraging our deep expertise in data operations and digital transformation to implement solutions that enhance revenue streams and operational efficiencies," said Deepak Parameswaran, vice president and sector head for Energy, Manufacturing, and Resources at Wipro.

“This new solution allows us to centralise our critical data and improve insights to enhance decision-making, transforming Terminal 4 into a world-class facility,” said Steve Tukavkin, Vice President of IT and Digital at JFKIAT.

The project was previously mentioned in Wipro’s quarterly financial results announcement for the period ended June 30, 2023.

Shares of the company closed 2.17% lower at Rs 514.35 per share, compared to a 0.49% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 18.28% year-to-date and 9.13% over the past 12 months.